Market Rasen and Louth RFC stalwart honoured as life member

Steve Everton has been made an honorary life member of Market Rasen and Louth RFC in recognition of his contribution to the club.

He joins patron Tony Bradford and bar chairman David Chamberlin as previous recipients of the honour.

Steve made 600 appearances for the club before hanging up his boots EMN-170727-164638002

Steve came to the club in 1975 to play his first game while still a pupil at De Aston School and went on to make 600 appearances for all of the sides from First XV to Fourths, as well as the veterans.

He played in every position except prop and lock, and amassed 996 points including 80 tries.

Highlights of his playing career included a 16–13 win at Rotherham on the wing for the first team in 1982, a 23–10 win against Goole in the final of the Hull Ionians Third XV Floodlit Cup in 1986, touring Kenya in 1994 and scoring 28 points in his final game for the thirds in an 83–0 rout of Sleaford in 1999.

He dusted off his boots 10 years later for an inter-club match in the Christmas break to fulfil a personal ambition to play at fly-half sandwiched between his two sons, Chris at scrum-half and Peter at inside centre.

Steve with sons Chris (left) and Peter after the 2009 county cup final win EMN-170731-081711002

In December 1991, Steve became honorary treasurer, and took up coaching in the twilight of his playing career, starting with the under 7s and staying with them through to under 16s level before taking a break.

As under 13s he guided them through to the final of the Notts, Lincs and Derbys Cup.

He returned to coaching for a two-year spell following an appeal from a junior team manager for additional help, and while involved with the juniors Steve also took on refereeing duties on several occasions.

Having penned reports for his junior sides while coaching, Steve took on the mantle of club publicity officer in 2010 where he has earned a reputation for his impartial forthright reporting under his alias of The Tache.

At an away game last season, his Huntingdon counterpart introduced him to a colleague as “the man who sets the benchmark for match reporting”, praise indeed.

His honest style also earned a reprimand from former first team captain Dave Starling when Old Northamptonians had read the previous week’s report which highlighted a defensive weakness and their coaches picked it up as an area to exploit.

Away from the club Steve has taken on other rugby-related roles as manager of Lincolnshire Schools age groups for three seasons, a member of the coaching team for the under 16s Notts, Lincs and Derbys tour to Australia in 2005, and honorary auditor for the Lincolnshire RFU from 2003 to 2015.

While receiving his life membership of the club at their AGM, Steve was re-elected as treasurer and publicity officer, and looks forward to continuing the long association with his beloved club.