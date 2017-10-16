Market Rasen and Louth RFC ship 100 points at leaders Bedford

It was a sobering Saturday for Market Rasen and Louth RFC First XV as they shipped a century of points at Midlands One East leaders Bedford Athletic.

The 104-0 hammering extended the leaders’ 100 per cent record in the league after six matches and left the Red and Greens still searching for their first points of the season.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for Rasen and Louth who have had to play six of the top seven sides in the league in their opening run of fixtures.

They will now need to focus on achieving much-needed points from matches against some of the teams currently sitting in the bottom half of the league.

This begins on Saturday with a home clash against 10th-placed Bugbrooke who have won two and lost four of their six matches.

Kick-off at Willingham Road is 3pm.