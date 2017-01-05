Market Rasen and Louth RFC return with Melton test

Market Rasen and Louth RFC will be hoping the winter break does not interfere with their momentum when they return to action on Saturday.

The First XV will play for the first time in three weeks when they entertain Melton Mowbray at Willingham Road (kick-off 2.15pm) as the Midlands One East season resumes.

The Red and Greens were enjoying a rich vein of form before the lengthy mid-season break, chalking up six wins in their last eight, a run which could have been even better had it not been for a one-point defeat at Wellingborough last time out.

The sequence has lifted them up to ninth in the table and just a bonus-point win behind fifth-placed Huntingdon.

To improve further they must avenge a heavy 27-5 defeat suffered in Leicestershire in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Yet Rasen will fancy their chances against Melton who have lost all six of their away trips this season - in contrast to a 100 per cent winning record at home.