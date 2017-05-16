Market Rasen and Louth RFC juniors learn from Leicester Tigers

Young players from Market Rasen and Louth RFC honed their skills with the professionals at 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers.

The group took part in a Matchday Coaching Clinic with the Tigers and then joined a 23,940 strong crowd for the final home game of the Aviva Premiership season at Welford Road against Sale Sharks.

Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinics allow teams to work with the Leicester coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as taking tips and techniques with them to work on.

The juniors also had an opportunity to quiz Tigers’ French international centre Maxime Mermoz about his life in rugby before soaking up the matchday atmosphere at Welford Road and watching the professionals in action.

They even managed to follow in the players’ footsteps by having a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time in front of the crowd.

Simon Gaskell, a coach at Market Rasen and Louth, accompanied the group for the photo with Tigers scrum-half Jono Kitto.

He said: “It’s fantastic; everyone has have really enjoyed their day here.

“We absolutely love getting the opportunity to bring them here, it really is a highlight of our season.”