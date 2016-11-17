Market Rasen and Louth RFC bid for fourth straight win

Market Rasen and Louth RFC will be looking to continue their recent upturn in fortunes when they return to the fray this weekend.

The Red and Greens enjoyed a weekend off as their cup game, scheduled during a league break, was called off.

The momentum had been with Rasen going into the impromptu break with three straight wins in Midlands East One after a run of just one victory from their opening six league outings.

They still lie in 11th position in the table, but just a bonus point victory behind Saturday’s opponents Huntingdon and District who are sixth.

It will be almost 12 months to the day when the teams last met at Willingham Road when Huntingdon edged a high-scoring contest, 39-35.

But the Red and Greens took full revenge later in the season when they easily won the return fixture 28-0.

Kick-off is 2.15pm.