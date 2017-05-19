Lincoln City players to guest at Market Rasen Races

National League champions Lincoln City will be at the final Super Sunday horse racing fixture of the spring at Market Rasen Racecourse this weekend.

With free entry for accompanied under 18s, families will be able to go behind the scenes, test their jockey skills on a mechanical racehorse, take trips to the start of races and meet the Imps who also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals this season.

Also lined up for Sunday is a parade of former racehorses, a talk from leading re-trainer Jayne Gollings, a farrier display; the BIG Jigsaw Challenge, and a fence and hurdle display.

All three enclosures at the racecourse – County, Tattersalls and Lawn – will be open, offering visitors a choice of where to watch the races.

Adult tickets start at £7.20 when bought in advance.

Nadia Powell, general manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “We’re delighted to be staging a Super Sunday fixture designed not only for regular visitors, but also for families who would like to find out what a day at the races is all about.

“It’s fantastic, too, that players from Lincoln City will be joining us after their historic season – it will be a real celebration about what they have achieved for sport in Lincolnshire.”

Market Rasen Racecourse’s ambassador, teenage jockey Sean Bowen said: “A trip to the races, particularly on Sundays, is a great day out for families.

“I’ll hope to be there at the racecourse and riding one or two winners.”

Gates open at 11.50am, with the first race at 1.50pm and the finale at 5pm.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.marketrasenraces.co.uk

Young adults, aged 18 to 24 years, can get half-price admission by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card. Senior citizens can obtain discounted admission by joining The Diamond Club, with details available online.

At Super Sunday fixtures, children under 12 years receive a free two-course meal in the Brocklesby Suite restaurant with adult reservations booked in advance.