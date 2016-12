The ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club played a Fantasy Away Day, using a card from the old course at St Andrew’s.

Competing on St Andrew’s Day, it was a suitably cold and frosty morning and the ladies recorded some excellent scores.

The overall winner was Ronnie Sullivan with 42 points.

In second on countback over Lady Captain Sheilah Michell was Margaret Dixon, with 41 points.

Helen Gibbard took fourth place with 40 point,s beating Sally White on countback.