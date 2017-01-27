Kirmington’s Guy Martin set for Isle of Man TT return

TV presenter Guy Martin is to return to road racing after taking a year out following his accident at the 2015 Ulster GP.

The 35-year-old, from Kirmington, will join 23-time TT race winner John McGuinness in an exciting two-rider line-up for Honda Motor Europe at the 2017 Isle of Man TT Races

The pair will ride the all-new Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 in the RST Superbike and PokerStars Senior TT races.

Making his return to racing after a year away, fans favourite Martin will form a formidable team with McGuinness.

The Lincolnshire rider has enjoyed huge success on the roads during his career, securing wins at various races including the Ulster GP, Scarborough Gold Cup, Armoy, Cookstown and also the Southern 100.

He has also stepped on the TT podium 16 times and will be chasing his elusive maiden TT win with Honda.

Honda Motor Europe team manager Neil Tuxworth said: “Guy is hungry for his first TT win and John wants another and his lap record back, so this means we should be in for some exciting racing.”

Martin said: “Neil has been talking to me for a while about joining the team, but I had a lot of thinking to do before I committed and said yes.

“I spent a lot of time on my pushbike to and from work, thinking about what to do.

“I didn’t want to grow old regretting not giving the Honda a go, and the more time passes since making the decision, the more I’ve thought it is the right decision.

“Honda is a great team and the Fireblade has always been a weapon on the roads, so with the new bike, I‘m keen to give it a go.

“We’ve got a busy testing schedule coming up and I’ve put some other stuff off to make time.

“John McGuinness is the man, I’ve got massive respect for him and I’m looking forward to racing on the Fireblade against him.”

Martin will use the brand new Fireblade SP2 on the Island, plus the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix, Southern 100, and at Armoy.

He will first test for four days in Spain with the team before going on to the traditional Castle Combe two-day evaluation.