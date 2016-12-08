Kieran and Jim share double joy

Wragby father and son Jim and Kieran Gillespie have both got something to celebrate.

This week Jim won the Midlands Winter Throws Pentathlon title in Derby on Saturday, while son Kieran was named as the Lincoln Wellington under 17 male athlete of the year.

For Jim, his event started well as he produced his second best-ever throw in the hammer (24.87m).

The shot and javelin followed with solid performances that kept him in the lead.

The fourth event was the discus, where he produced 26.57m, his best-ever winter throw.

The final event was the heavyweight hammer, Jim’s banker of an event, and a throw of 9.09m took him to the title and a total points score of 1861, just 24 away from his personal best.

This weekend Jim is back in Swindon, taking part in a heavy throws triathlon, in which he set a new Irish record a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Kieran collected his trophy at his club’s awards night.

He also won the club championship 100m hurdles, shot and discus titles, picking up medals for them on the night.