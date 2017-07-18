Kelham tops table

Thirteen anglers turned out for Market Rasen Angling Association’s Jack Marshall Cup and match four in the Sunday Travis Perkins Aggregate Shield.

With a south-westerly breeze with overcast and warm-to-muggy conditions, the anglers were hoping that the fish would be on the feed from the all in.

The all in came at 9.39am and some angler were into fish from the off.

But as the match continued it became evident that bites would be at a premium and at the all-out six hours later this showed in the weights, with a few anglers struggling.

Jim Kelham won the match from peg seven with a match weight of 5lb 13oz.

Bud Chambers took second place (5lb 6oz) and Brian Sutherland came third (5lb 3oz).

With Jim winning he now sits at the top of the table on 38 points.

The next match sees the annual Aggro Cup being held by the association on Sunday, July 29th.

There the Carpmen and the Matchmen will be out for revenge from last year’s winner the OAPs.

The draw is at 8.30am with fish 9.30am-3pm.