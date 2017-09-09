Julia and Di claim victory

Market Rasen Golf Club’s Ladies’ Invitation Day took place last Wednesday, when more than 40 competitors and their guests played a betterball stableford competition.

Despite the earlier starters having to contend with fairly miserable conditions, the weather improved and some very good scores were registered.

The winners, with 42 points, were Di Warburton and her guest Julia Sales, from Cleethorpes Golf Club.

In second place were Sue Archer, with guest Elaine Barker (Cleethorpes) who, with 40 points, pipped Aileen Sellers and guest Sue Fisher (Kenwick Park) on countback.

Taking fourth spot were Ann Todd with Pam Westhorpe (Kenwick Park) with 39 points, after a countback on the last six holes.

The longest drive on the ninth hole for the silver division was won by Wendy Craven (Woodhall Spa) and for the bronze division by Linda Reeve of Market Rasen.

Nearest the pin on the 18th for home members was Lynn Patrick and, for the guests, Tracey Wilkinson (Waltham Windmill).

The final of the Manda Cup took place recently.

This is the singles knockout competition played throughout the summer.

The two finalists played a fantastic match with Joy Purkiss eventually beating Gill Fussey on the 19th hole.

Last Thursday the ladies played a friendly match at home against Immingham, which resulted in a 2.5-1.5 win for Market Rasen.