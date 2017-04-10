Jonjo O’Neill lands Market Rasen treble

Respected trainer Jonjo O’Neill teamed up with top jockey Aidan Coleman to land a treble at Market Rasen racecourse on Sunday.

The duo set off as they meant to go on with Cake De L’Isle (7/1) in the second race, a Class 5 Maiden Hurdle, the winner surviving a blunder at the last flight.

Sigurd, though not fluent with his hurdling, won the next, a Class 4 Maiden Hurdle, having also being sent off at 7/1, and the treble was completed in the afternoon’s feature chase when A Little Magic produced just that.

The six-year-old, sent off at 5/2, made all to back up wins at Huntingdon and Catterick at the turn of the year.

The warm sunshine certainly brought out a bigger crowd which racecourse general manager Nadia Powell confirmed exceeded 1,500, an increase of 15 per cent on the crowd at the corresponding meeting 12 months ago.

The only local trainer with a runner was Newstead handler Nick Kent who saddled Picknick Park in the third race.

The five-year-old produced a stand-out effort when third in a novice’s hurdle at Market Rasen in January, but was well held in his subsequent starts.

Here he was adrift by the straight and finished sixth.

With only three weeks of the National Hunt season left, Richard Johnson is set to be crowned champion jockey for a second successive season, but this campaign he has been chased all the way by another Market Rasen regular, Brian Hughes.

The National Hunt trainers championship is between Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson.

* This Bank Holiday weekend, Market Rasen Racecourse stages its traditional Easter Monday racing fixture.

Aside from the racing, free entertainment includes a children’s carnival, appearances by children’s favourites Bing and Flop, soft play, giant assault course, and a prize easter egg hunt.

There will also be a race for children on the track.

There is free entry for all accompanied under 18s, and under 12s also receive a free two-course meal in the Brocklesby Suite restaurant with adult reservations booked in advance.

Racegoers aged 18 to 24 can get half-price entry by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk for a free RacePass membership card.

Adult tickets start at £9 when bought in advance.

Gates open at noon with the first race off at 2pm and last race at 5pm.