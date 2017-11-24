Jenny drives into new year as skipper

A good field of Market Rasen Golf Club ladies, along with president Richard Holmes, turned out to watch Jenny Holborn take her first drive as the new ladies’ captain.

She set a high standard for the rest of the ladies to follow, and the drive finishing nearest to the captain’s was that of Bridget Holmes who was later presented with a bottle of champagne.

New ladies' captain Jenny Holborn had her trolley specially decorated for her drive-in EMN-171123-165206002

There then followed a competition played in teams of three, with two scores to count on each hole and all three scores to count on the 18th.

Winners on the day with a score of 77 points were captain Jenny Holborn, past captain Sheilah Mitchell and vice-captain Mel Gregory.

On the same score, but losing out on countback, were Pauline Neal, Geraldine Johnson and Rhona Bradford, and just one point back in third place was Lesley Brewis, Helen Gibbard and JulieAnn Sims.

* The following week the ladies played their Yellow Tees competition which required them to play off the men’s yellow tees and use the men’s stroke index.

However, they were allowed an extra shot on each hole which resulted in some very high scoring.

Helen Gibbard came in with a massive 54 points, five clear of runner-up Sheilah Mitchell.

Captain Jenny Holborn edged out Sue Archer and Ann Todd for third place in a countback over the back nine.

* The club’s men’s seniors recently held the third leg of their winter eclectic competition.

Played in very wet conditions, the winner was Ron Foote with 38 points on countback from runner-up Steve Stead.

The nearest-the-pin prize, on the fifth hole, went to Eric Finch.