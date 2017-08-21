It’s the Neave wins! Market Rasen twins boss Cadwell race

Twin brothers Tom and Tim Neave repeated their historic feat by taking a one-two in round nine of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship.

The Market Rasebn riders made history by being the first set of twins to grace the podium in the same race last month at Snetterton and repeated the trick with Tom taking a decisive win just weeks after dislocating his shoulder in a high-speed crash at Thruxton.

It had been doubtful he would even be fit to race at his home circuit, but he defied all odds and set off from pole position to secure a fantastic win and a new lap record of 1min 31.116secs.

He was closely followed by Brad Jones up to the halfway stage of the race, but when Jones crashed at Charlie’s on lap five, it relieved the pressure and Tom established a four-second lead.

He said: “I have dreamed about this since I started racing, having a win at my home track, so it’s just unreal.

“I am so made-up, especially after Thruxton as I didn’t know if I would be fit enough to ride here, let alone win and take a lap record, so I am over the moon.

“It’s back to work tomorrow and I will be on the combine getting the harvest in!”

Tim was a little disappointed to start from seventh on the grid, having been second and third during most of qualifying only to drop down in the final laps.

But a fantastic start moved him straight up into fourth place as the lights went out. On lap four he passed George Stanley to move into third and one lap later was elevated to second when Jones crashed out.

He maintained second place, but was shadowed through the rest of the race by Stanley until he shook him off on the final lap to finish behind his brother and complete a one-two for the Chalk Global-supported Lincolnshire twins.

Tim said: “I couldn’t let Tom get the victory again without me being on the podium beside him!

“I got an amazing start to go fourth and then picked them off. Then unfortunately Brad crashed, but I am so chuffed to get second.

“It’s a shame it’s not a win but maybe next time!”

Tom moves up to fifth in the rider standings on 93 points with Tim right behind him on 92. The next round is at Silverstone on September 10.