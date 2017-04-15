Isle of Man TT: Broughton rider Johnson sets up team for 2017 tilt

Double race winner Gary Johnson will run his own team at the 2017 Isle of Man TT Races, having announced a return to Suzuki machinery for the 1,000cc races.

The Lincolnshire rider, from Broughton, near Brigg, is still searching for a title sponsor, and will run the all-new GSX-R Suzuki in the RST Superbike, Pokerstars Senior and RL360º Quantum Superstock races on the island.

He will continue to campaign Triumphs in the two Monster Energy Supersport races, having bought the East Coast Construction bikes used by Lee Johnston in 2016.

Phil Reed’s team will continue in the sport as one of Johnson’s personal sponsors.

A front-runner now for a decade, Johnson took victory in the opening Monster Energy Supersport race at the 2014 TT when riding for the Smiths Racing Triumph team, adding to his win in 600cc class in 2011.

Last year saw him enjoy another successful week on the island, including a fourth place in the Bennetts Lightweight and fifth in the RL360 Quantum Superstock races.

He also recorded three more top 10 finishes in the RST Superbike and Monster Energy Supersport races and now has 30 silver and four bronze replicas in an impressive collection.

“I’m feeling as strong as I’ve felt over the last few years,” he said.

“Although it’s a massive undertaking to run my own team, I’m really focused on the job ahead and determined to make my mark this year.

“I’ve got a great bunch of lads supporting me and I’m looking forward to giving it a good go.”