In-form Tom makes it back-to-back wins

Tom Neave recorded his second successive win in the Superstock 600 championship when he scorched to victory at Brands Hatch – and twin brother Tim was not too far behind.

The 22-year-old Market Rasen twins made history at Snetterton last time out by taking the one-two in the race, and but for Tim’s lower than hoped-for qualifying position, they may well have repeated that.

Tom began the 14-lap race from a front row grid position in second place and took the lead at Graham Hill bend on the opening lap.

But he couldn’t make the move stick and settled into second place behind Brad Jones, biding his time until lap three when this time he made the move stick and took the lead.

The two pulled away from the pursuing pack, but Tom was unable to shake off Jones and he continued to challenge him throughout the remainder of the race.

But on the final lap Tom finally made a break and crossed the finish line nearly a second ahead of his rival.

He said: “I am so pleased with that result and think I still have a chance to finish the season within the top three.

“I had a pretty poor start to the season with DNFs, but now I’m on a bit of a run so hope I can keep it going.”

Tim qualified in eighth position and began his campaign from the third row.

He maintained fourth place for the first four laps, but then became embroiled in a close battle with 12 other riders for the final podium position. With positions being exchanged within the group throughout the race, the action was frantic, but Tim managed to cross the finish line in seventh place to pick up a further nine championship points.

He said: “I lost confidence in the front end and after experiencing a few moments during the race didn’t want to risk pushing it.

“But we had a good race and I picked up nine more championship points so happy enough.”

Tom now moves to fifth in the rider standings on 68 points – the same as his race number – while Tim is just three points behind in seventh.

The next round is at Thruxton on the weekend of August 4 to 6.