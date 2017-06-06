Home win at Caistor Bowls Club’s open day

Caistor Bowls Club held their first open day of the season which saw a full complement of 84 players and supporters enjoy an excellent day of bowling.

In ideal conditions at the Brigg Road sports complex, a Caistor team comprising of Peter Marriott, Bill Overy and Sandra Wood held off a challenge from M. Roots, E. Roots and M. Klinger from Barton’s Brigg Road club to win the Bernard Harriman Memorial Cup.

The assembled players and guests expressed their appreciation to the Caistor ladies for the excellent food.

The day was kindly sponsored by Caistor Paper Shop.