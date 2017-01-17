Hockey: Title-chasing Brigg make their point

Brigg Hockey Club men’s first team stay second in the Yorkshire Premier League after gaining a point away to Harrogate.

Brigg’s home form is imperious, but they still fail to convince on their travels.

They took a first-half lead when they foiled a home attack and broke quickly through midfield. Ryan Quibell fed Andrew Morris who evaded the home keeper before leaving Danny Clay with a tap-in.

Brigg were well on top at this stage, carrying the game to their opponents and looked to add another goal, but a minute before half-time the visitors allowed Harrogate back on level terms when their striker scored from open play.

Harrogate were more threatening after the break and Colin Lattimer made some excellent saves in the Brigg goal.

The visitors’ best chance came when Nick Sharp broke through, and shot narrowly past the post.

Brigg remained solid in defence and the point was worth having despite the feeling they had missed out on a chance to win all three and overtake their rivals Hallam at the top.

* Brigg men’s second team had the honour of playing the first match on the newly-installed Recreation Ground Astroturf.

Disappointingly they could not mark the occasion with a win against lowly City of York.

The game was the first played in Brigg for over 20 years, after the club’s exile in Scunthorpe.

Tony Wing scored for the hosts and Brigg should have capitalised on their midfield dominance, but the forwards couldn’t find the target and the game was lost 2-1.

Club chairman Adrian Pymn said: “The excellent pitch is backed up fine facilities. It seems the last game in Brigg was in the early 1990s on the old grass pitches at the Rec Ground.

“It is great credit to North Lincolnshire Council that they have seen this project through, led by Coun Carl Sherwood.”

In the club’s other games, Brigg men’s fourth team beat Wakefield 5-2.