Hockey: Leaders Brigg see off Leeds and Grimsby to stay top

Brigg Hockey Club men’s first team consolidated their position at the top of the Yorkshire League Premier Division with two home wins against Grimsby and Leeds.

In the local derby with Grimsby at Brumby Hall, Brigg dominated their local rivals and a 5-1 win was just reward for some entertaining hockey in front of an appreciative crowd.

Zac Meadows put Brigg ahead when he stole the ball in midfield, broke quickly and hit home a reverse-stick shot.

A second soon followed when Ryan Quibell worked the ball into the circle where Andy Dixon finished impressively.

Dixon had to take most of the past two seasons out following knee surgery, but he is already showing signs of being back to his best.

Veteran striker Andrew Morris then hit the third, latching on to a loose ball, before Dixon added his second and Brigg’s fourth before the interval.

Brigg let their composure slip after half-time with three yellow cards shown by the umpires, meaning temporary suspensions, and leaving Brigg down to 10 men.

Frank Cooper scored at the far post following a short corner to make it 5-0 before Grimsby snatched a consolation.

If anything, the 2-0 win against a strong Leeds side was even more impressive.

The two teams cancelled each other out in a deadlocked first half as Brigg’s defence stood up well whenever the visitors threatened.

The breakthrough arrived early in the second half when a tidy move down the right saw Andy Dixon find Kieren Stealcock who neatly finished from close range.

Brigg controlled the second half, showing good composure on the ball and strong defensive work, while Colin Lattimore made some excellent saves in goal to earn the man-of-the-match award.

Brigg clinched the game with their second when skipper Harry Cadwallader and Dixon combined to find Stealcock in the circle who slotted in a fine reverse-stick shot into the top right corner.