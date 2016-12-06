Hockey club pays tributes to Brigid

It was an emotional weekend for Brigg Hockey Club as all teams and their opposition observed a minute’s silence before the start of their matches in memory of club president Brigid Vaughan, who had died in the week at the age of 70.

She had played a major role in the club over a period of 40 years both as player and junior coach before becoming president, a role she took to energetically, being a prime mover in the amalgamation of the men’s and ladies’ clubs.

She also organised the club’s annual dinner for many years.

The Men’s First team entertained Boston Spa and retained their place at the top of the Yorkshire Premier League with a 4-0 win.

After a sluggish start Brigg took the lead towards half time when Danny Clay broke through and put his shot firmly into the bottom corner.

Zac Meadows soon added a second, also in open play, to give Brigg a useful two-goal cushion at half time.

Kieron Woodcock, with a deflected shot, added to the tally before his former Normanby Park colleague Jimmy Smith added a second from close range to complete the scoring.

Brigg Ladies’ First team had a fine 6-1 win over Leeds University in the Yorkshire League Division One.

Chloe Williams, Lois Haigh, Helina Palin, Lauren Bryan (two)and Alisha Hanson shared the goals.

Outstanding in midfield was Corinne Maddie.

Other results: Tadcaster 3 Brigg Men’s Seconds 1, Brigg Men’s Thirds 5 Hallam Sixths 0, Hallam Eighths 4 Brigg Men’s Fourths 0.

PICTURED: Brigg Hockey Club’s Mens Firsts before their 4-0 win against Boston Spa.