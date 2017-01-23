Hockey: Brigg keep up the heat on league leaders with Lindum win

Brigg Hockey Club men’s first team remained second in the Yorkshire Premier League after running out narrow 4-3 winners at Lindum last weekend.

The visitors were the better side for most of the game and were more than happy with the three points with captain Harry Cadwallader, as well as Andrew and Simon Dixon all unavailable for the trip.

Ryan Quibell was prominent in midfield, while Kieron Woodcock threatened in attack.

Brigg’s two first-half goals came from Quibell, with an aerial flick, and Zac Meadows, but sloppy defensive play allowed Lindum to get back on level terms before the break.

The second Lindum goal came from a penalty stroke which Brigg disputed, claiming an offence in the circle had gone unnoticed.

After the break Brigg got on top again and forced several short corners with Jimmy Smith having a fine effort saved by the Lindum keeper at full stretch.

Whenever the home side did attack, Frank Cooper was the strong man at the heart of the Brigg defence, while Colin Lattimer confidently repelled any shots on goal.

Midway through the half Brigg scored the two goals that looked to have made the game safe at 4-2.

Meadows had a fine reverse-stick shot saved, but Danny Clay followed up to score from close range before Andrew Morris added a second following anther short corner.

With almost the last hit of the game Lindum scored, but there was hardly time to restart play.

* Brigg men’s Second XI lost 2-1 to Lindum Thirds at Brigg Recreation Ground.

David Bagott gave the Division Two promotion-chasers a first-half lead before the visitors hit back after the break to cap a disappointing day for the hosts.

The men’s Third XI drew 2-2 at Lindum Fourths, while Brigg’s fourth team beat Slazengers 2-0 at home.

* Brigg Ladies First XI played out a goalless draw at Brumby Hall against Harrogate, while the second team lost 7-0 at Lindum.