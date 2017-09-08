History boys ready for Silverstone

Market Rasen twin racers Tim and Tom Neave will head to Silverstone for the 10th round of the Pirelli National Superstock championship - looking for a treble.

This year they became the first set of twins to take to the podium together, and have since repeated the experience when racing at Cadwell Park last month.

Tom won the race at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit and Tim brought the Kawasaki home in second place.

They will be going all out for the hat-trick on Sunday and are more than capable of doing just that.

The 22-year-olds spent last weekend as guests of fellow Lincolnshire rider Sam Lowes at Silverstone to watch the MotoGP round at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Sam, who is also a twin to brother Alex, races in the MotoGP class and invited the boys to see what life is like in his paddock.

They enjoyed their time at the high-profile meeting and now turn their attention to their own championship, which will take place on the same track layout as MotoGP.

The timetable is: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.30am; Sunday - warm-up 9.15am, race (10 laps) 11.25am.