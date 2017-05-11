Golden oldies scoop trophy

Market Rasen Golf Club’s Men’s Section traditionally kick off the playing season with two foursome medal events.

In the Utley Trophy, eight pairs of the 36 entrants played their way into the Matchplay Knockouts to decide the winner of the Trophy.

Results: 1 Colin & Chris Law net 67, 2 Paul Moore & Mark Bedford 68.5, 3 Grant Hinchliffe & Darren Turner 69.5, 4 Phil Clifford & Suresh Pillai 69.5, 5 Jamie & Mark Codd 70, 6 Eric Winder & Hatrel Dhindsa 70.5, 7 Dave Robinson & Steve Maplethorpe 71, 8 Ronnie Ryan & Ben Hinchliffe 71.5.

It was an 8.30am shotgun start for the 36 pairs in the Grouse Foursomes and, starting from the 10th, 75-year-old Ronnie and 79-year-old Ben again scored nett 71.5.

But this time it was the winning score as they became the oldest paring to win the competition.

After a back nine countback from Ben’s son Grant Hinchliffe, partnered this time by on-course director Ray Pearson and third-placed Tommy Mitchell & Tony Hunter.

Steve Hewish and current club champion Neil Carmichael took the Best Gross prize with 78.

The first singles qualifying medal, played by 86 competitors for the Duckworth Trophy, brought a long-awaited and popular win for 80-year-old Tommy Mitchell, who shot a superb nett 68, cutting his handicap to 22.8.

On the same score, but just beaten on the back nine, John Doughty was placed second.

Laurence Cook (69) was third and Mike Beddoes (70) fourth.

Junior Captain Charlie Elliott took the Best Gross prize with an excellent 76.

Another long-awaited win occurred in the Ford Cup where Brian Watkinson carded a magnificent nett 63 off a 16 handicap to win by four clear shots and shave his handicap to 13.9.

All the placed players of the 69 entrants reduced their handicaps – Steve Ayres was second with 67, pushing Pete Conway into third place after a back nine countback.

Jamie Codd was fourth with 68 and Neil Carmichael shot a best gross 77.

A total of 42 mixed pairs came from five counties to compete in the annual Mixed Open Greensome Stableford.

The winners were Stephen Dixon (Market Rasen) & Ann Jarvis (Louth) with a splendid 43 points.

Pete & Liz Wride (Waltham Windmill) were second after a back nine countback from John Boulton & Helen Grinham (Market Rasen), both on 40 points.

Fourth and fifth places were similarly separated off 37 points where Steve Hewish & Tilly Lawrence (Market Rasen) just pipped Alan & Carol Croft (Elsham).

A total of 40 players have successfully come through the first round of the three Singles Knockout Trophies (Junior Cup, Sanders and 51 Club).

All of them will be striving to still be in the running when the competitions conclude in July and August.

Last Wednesday at Market Rasen Golf Club, Joy Purkiss had another good win, scoring 41 points in the qualifying stableford.

As a result a shot was knocked off her handicap.

She finished four points ahead of Tilly Lawrence on 37, Linda Reeve beating Ann Todd on countback to take third place, both on 36 points.

Lynn Patrick was fifth, having scored 33 points.

On Thursday a friendly was played at Holme Hall Golf Club which resulted in a 3-2 win for the ladies.