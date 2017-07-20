Get ready for Ladies’ Day at the racecourse

Have your say

Market Rasen Racecourse will host the Betfred Summer Plate and Lincs FM Ladies’ Day this weekend.

Saturday, will witness one of the largest crowds descending on the Lincolnshire racecourse.

Visitors dress to impress, bringing their partners and friends to a fabulous social outing.

They can enjoy pimms and chill out on the Champagne Lawn, while listening to live music throughout the afternoon.

Not only are there seven races, including two on ITV – the Betfred Summer Plate and Betfred TV Summer Hurdle – visitors can enter the style awards for best dressed lady.

There are great prizes to be won and the judging panel includes the racecourse’s Face of Ladies Days, Megan Grundy.

Style spotters will be out in force, selecting ladies to compete in the coveted final with fantastic prizes to be won.

The final will take place in the Winners Enclosure at 3.30pm.

There is no need for spectators to rush away at the end of the afternoon because Lincs FM will be holding an Après Racing party following the last race.

Tables are available to be booked in the beautifully refurbished Brocklesby Suite restaurant, to include a reserved table for the day, a three course a la carte meal followed by Market Rasen’s afternoon tea.

All three enclosures – County, Tattersalls and Lawn – will be open, giving race-goers a choice of where to watch the races and enjoy refreshments.

The County Enclosure has several bars and places to eat in a friendly atmosphere, including the County Bar with great views or a table in the Brocklesby Suite restaurant.

Within the Tattersalls Enclosure, visitors watch the horses as they parade and get up close to the winners.

There are various bars and eateries, including the tote Exacta Bar and Red Rum Bar.

A fun family day out can be enjoyed in the Lawn Enclosure. Bring a picnic.

There is something for all ages.

Along with views of the parade ring, there is a playground for children, free children’s entertainment and the Victor Lucas Bar for the grown-ups.

More information is available – and tickets can be purchased - at www. marketrasenraces.co.uk or 0344 579 3009.

Gates open on the day at 11.35am for a first race time of 1.35pm.

The last race is at 5.50pm and the Lincs FM DJ Set begins in Tattersalls at 5.20pm.