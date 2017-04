Tealby Tennis Club is offering free coaching and a racket for a few lucky young children.

The forthcoming initiative for five to seven-year-olds is part of a national Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) scheme to encourage youngsters to take up tennis.

The free six-week coaching course begins on Saturday, April 22 at Tealby from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Only 10 places are available and must be pre-registered at www.lta.org.uk/SignUpKids

Email Joy at Tealby Tennis Club at jop12@uwclub.net for more details.