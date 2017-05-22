Former British Lion Tim Stimpson guests at Market Rasen and Louth RC awards

Former England international Tim Stimpson was the guest speaker as Market Rasen and Louth RFC held their annual players’ dinner at the Willingham Road clubhouse.

Tim, who played for a number of sides including Leicester Tigers, Newcastle Falcons, Perpignan and the British Lions, entertained the audience with stories of his playing days alongside legendary figures such as Martin Johnson.

Coach with up-and-coming young players George Grant and Spencer Holvey EMN-170522-151419002

He also engaged in a question and answer session expressing his views on a number of subjects including the current Lions selection for the New Zealand tour under head coach Warren Gatland.

Award winners on the night were:

Clubmen of the season – Barry Larder and Geoff Barnard; First XV Player of the season – Adam Dearden; Second XV Player of the season – Will Fenwick; Third XV Player of the season – John Waters; Young Player of the season – Spencer Holvey; Most Improved Player of the season – George Grant.

Tim Stimpson played for England and the British Lions EMN-170522-151432002