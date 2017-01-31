Father and son field athletes in top form

Kieran Gillespie marked his step up to under 20 athletics by setting two personal bests on Sunday.

The Wragby youngster was competing in an indoor athletics meeting in Sheffield where he set new standards for himself in the shot putt and high jump.

Kieran Gillespie

With the heavier six kilogram shot he recorded a throw of 9m, before clearing 1.45m in the high jump, his best-ever winter jump.

“I’m really pleased with the way his training has gone so far this winter, and I feel there is so much more to come,” said dad Jim, who was in action at the third Swindon Invitational Throws Pentathlon the previous day.

In Wiltshire, Jim started in the hammer throw with a mark of 24.37m, following it up with an 8.37m in the shot.

Next up was the discus which brought a very pleasing distance of 26.50m, then a reasonable javelin throw of 29.40m.

The heavyweight hammer brought the event to it’s conclusion.

Jim added: “A throw of 9.17m was below-par and cost me a personal best performance, but it was my third-best score ever of 1,857 points.”

Jim will return to action later this month, representing Ireland at the heavyweight hammer World Cup in Derby.