Father and son athletes on songf at summer opener

Saturday was a day of personal bests and victories for father-and-son Jim and Kieran Gillespie.

The Wragby athletics duo competed in Kettering in their first meeting of the summer season.

The day started with the discus, where Jim won his vets age group with a season’s best of 28.78m and Kieran won the under 20s age group with a personal best of 25.19m.

Kieran then came second in the high jump with 1.40m, which he was disappointed with.

The 200m was next up for Gillespie junior where he ran well into a strong headwind to record 26.9sec, slightly outside his best.

Finally, both took part in the shot putt which Jim won with 8.45m, while Kieran threw a personal best of 7.89m.

Jim said: “These performances auger well for the two of us.

“Kieran’s never run as fast at this time of the year.

“Likewise, I’m throwing further than ever in April.”