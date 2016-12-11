Duo earn black belts

Two members of the Tamae East Coast Shotokan Club are celebrating earning their black belts.

The English Shotokan Karate Academy held a black and brown belt course in St Helens, and the duo were both successful.

Thirty-two-year-old Alan Field and 18-year-old Elliot Innes, who started training in 2010, were commended on their excellent technique and spirit.

The club meets at the De Aston Sports Centre and Nettleton.

If anyone is interested in taking up the martial art, Roger Hooton can be contacted on 01472 852370.