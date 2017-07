Market Rasen Golf Club’s men’s seniors were in action as they battled it out for the Centenary Trophy in fine conditions last week.

Graham Dolan took the top honours with an excellent score of 41 points and a gross round of 79.

Gerry Bateson was just two points back in second place, while Chris Brooke completed the top three with a total of 36 points.

The seniors team were also out on course last week with a match against Woodhall Spa which ended in stalemate, four matches each.