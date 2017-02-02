De’Ath on top as Market Rasen anglers finally beat the freeze

Market Rasen Matchmen finally returned to their Keyline Winter League matches after a delayed resumption of the season.

The sudden cold spell saw the lake frozen over for the two previous Sundays when they had tried to get the second half of their Winter League matches under way.

When anglers turned up at the lake last weekend, a third of the pegs were again unavailable because of a covering of ice.

A total of 11 anglers made the 8.30am draw and the general consensus was that bites would again be at a premium in the cold, gin clear water.

The all-in came at 9.30am and with clear weather conditions and periods of sunshine it was a struggle for the next five hours to build a weight to be in contention of a match win or at least points towards the league standings.

Barry De’Ath did catch and landed a decent-sized 2lb 8oz bream on the feeder early in the match.

With other smaller fish caught, Brian continued his good form with a match-winning weight of 4lb 15oz, taken from peg 20.

Second place went to Roy Bentley who fished the pole and feeder from peg 28 for a weight of 1lb 8oz, and the final pay-out place was taken by Dave Appleyard with 12 ounces, fishing from peg 30 on the pole and waggler.

Sunday also saw the two preliminary rounds of the Winter Knockout Shield fished alongside match five of the Winter League.

Stuart Cash and Steve Greenbeck secured their places in the quarter-finals which will be fished on Sunday alongside match six of the Keyline Winter League match, weather permitting.