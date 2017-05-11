Dave is top rod

Sixteen anglers made the draw for Market Rasen Angling Association’s annual Mayfare Trophy.

Those who got bites figured in the results, with weights being on the low side.

Dave Appleyard was one angler that caught and he ended up with a weight of 4lb 2oz, fishing the pole from peg 23 to win the match.

Second place was taken by Al Smith from peg 34, fishing the waggler with 2lb 11oz.

Al had the first match tench of the season in his net, which was just more than 2lb.

The final payout place was taken by Any Labaj with 2lb 2oz from peg eight.

He was fishing the waggler.

Fourteen anglers competed for the Ted Mann Cup and the first of the Travis Perkins sponsored Sunday Aggregate Shield matches.

The anglers set about trying to accumulate a winning net of fish and it was Barry De’Ath who did just that with a match winning weight of 8lb 15oz, which included two tench and then a variety of skimmers, roach and perch from the favoured peg 36 on the waggler and pole.

Second place went to in-form angler Dave Appleyard, fishing peg 20 and catching a haul of 4lb 2oz on the pole at 11 metres.

Third went to Jim Kelham from peg 17, fishing the waggler with a weight of 3lb 8oz with Jim catching a perch that was around the pound and half in weight.

The next match the anglers is second match in the Travis Perkins-sponsored Sunday Aggregate Shield and the Chairman’s Cup, draw at 8.30am and fishing from 9.30am until 3.30pm.