County title for Market Rasen Golf Club pair

The men’s competition season continues apace at Market Rasen Golf Club with the golden oldies still holding their own.

In the Ellmore Cup, a singles medal round for the over 50s, the Grouse winners, Benny Hinchliffe and Ronny Ryan, were among the eight qualifiers for the Trophy Play-offs shooting nett scores of 73 and 71 respectively.

Market Rasen men's captain Gaff Elliott (centre) presents the Phillips Family Foursome Cup to Michael and Sue Archer EMN-170522-145410002

They are joined by Harry Lee and Grant Hinchliffe (nett 70), Ian Mawer (nett 71), Bob Pearce and Ian Penniston (nett 73) and the top-seeded winner, Gordon Harrison (nett 67).

* Junior section organiser Grant Hinchliffe shot another nett 70 the next day, off eight handicap, to claim the best gross prize in the Jones Cup.

Of the 10 players who carded nett under-par scores, Hatrel Dhindsa was the outright winner with a superb nett 64, two shots clear of category one player Steve Hewish.

A back nine countback, off nett 68, separated Trevor Lowe and Dave King in third and fourth.

* The seniors played their Jim Hindle Trophy Medal competition.

Brian Hodgson won with a nett 69, one ahead of Gerry Bateson who took second spot on countback from Paul Smith.

* The Summer Medal competition saw 13 members shoot nett par or under, with Steve Unwin carding a long-awaited nett 65 to win by three clear shots and shave a shot off his handicap.

Club champion Neil Carmichael and fellow category one golfer Steve Hewish along with 13-handicapper Tim Brumpton were all subject to a back 9 countback off nett 68 to take second, third, and fourth places.

Chris Osbourne earned the best gross prize for his four-over par 75.

* The par/bogey Timms Cup competition saw 13 out of 58 players halved with, or beat, the course, with Chris Law recording his first trophy win on 5-up to reduce his handicap by two shots.

Phil Clifford and Rod Johnson (3-up, also reduced their handicaps, and Mick Duke and Trevor Lowe both finished 2-up in fourth and fifth.

* The first mixed competition, the Phillips Family Foursome, was played by 11 pairs in challenging conditions.

Michael and Sue Archer combined well to shoot nett 73.5 and win, two shots clear of Rob Crowe and Gill Fussey.

* Three Market Rasen golfers have qualified for a place in the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy Midlands Regional Final at Spalding GC on July 16.

Chris Osbourne, Paul Moore and Mick Beddoes join 89 other amateurs from the region who won at least one medal competition in 2016.

* Market Rasen ladies Rosemarie Lawton and Sharman Scott won the Lincolnshire Veterans Ladies Golf Association Spring meeting last Tuesday at Elsham Golf Club.

They headed 58 pairs who took part in the betterball competition with a fine total of 43 stableford points.

The following day, a EWGA medal was played at Market Rasen, but only seven ladies braved the adverse weather conditions.

Two golfers came in with sub-par scores, Helen Gibbard posting a nett 70 and Gill Fussey nett 71.

Rosemarie Lawton finished third with nett 81.

* The first mixed match of the season was played on Sunday against Waltham Windmill resulting in a win for Market Rasen by four-and-a-half points to three-and-a-half.