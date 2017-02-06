Clay hat-trick puts Brigg back on top

Brigg Hockey Club men’s first team returned to the top of the Yorkshire Premier League when they beat closest rivals Hallam at Sheffield.

Star of the game was Danny Clay who hit a hat-trick, his first for the club’s first team.

He opened the scoring with a fine flick from the edge of the circle which rattled into the corner.

The visitors had opened in fine style and Zac Meadows soon added a second when he neatly took the ball off a defender and placed his shot in the bottom corner.

Clay added the next goal with a tap-in following a neat short corner routine.

Brigg were really pumped up for the challenge and a 3-0 half-time advantage was just reward for what veteran striker Andrew Morris described as the best performance he had known from the club in his long career.

Brigg did not quite carry their performance levels into the second half and saw the umpire award two yellow cards and temporary suspensions for fouls by Zac Meadows and skipper Harry Cadwallader.

Hallam scored from a short corner, but Meadows restored the three-goal lead with a short-corner drag-flick before Clay completed his hat-trick following another set piece.

The First XI host Bradford at Brumby Hall on Saturday with a 2pm start.

* Andrew Reid’s strike gave Brigg Men’s Second XI a 1-0 home win over Wakefield Thirds, while the Third XI also won 1-0 at Hull University Seconds.

Brigg Fourths also won, 4-0, at home to Slazengers.