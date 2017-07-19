Charlie is youngest Rasen club champ

The youngest ever Men’s Champion was crowned at the conclusion of Market Rasen Golf Club’s Championship Weekend.

The 36-hole scratch competition was played over two days of ideal conditions.

Junior Captain Charlie Elliott led the field of 60 competitors after the first round, having shot a superb one over par gross 72 off the white tees.

This was three shots ahead of both defending champion Neil Carmichael and his dad, Men’s Captain, Gaff Elliott.

A further nine players were within 10 shots of Charlie.

Charlie proved his mettle by grinding out a seemingly nerveless second round gross of 78 to finally lift the Harmsworth Trophy with a total gross of 150.

Mike Perry and Neil Carmichael both finished with 155 but Mike claimed second place due to a better second round.

With the scratch competition taking precedence at the presentation, the way was left open for other competitors to take the nett prizes.

Taking handicaps into account, the Chester Salver was won by Ryan Bond (n140), closely followed by Tom Boryszczuk (n141) and previous winner Rob Crowe (n142).

The single round gross and nett prizes went to Gaff Elliott, Clive Jenkins, Dave Robinson and Hatrel Dhindsa.

The qualifiers for the Scratch Matchplay Knockout Birkett Trophy were Charlie and Gaff Elliott, Andy Horgan, Tom Boryszczuk, Rob Lancaster, Clive Jenkins, Ryan Bond and Mike Perry.

The Seniors’ Championship 18-hole competition was incorporated into the second day, with 41 competitors aged 55 or over battling it out for the Claret Jug, which was won by Clive Jenkins (g76), two shots ahead of Hatrel Dhindsa (g78) and four shots ahead of third-placed Neil Carmichael (g80).

The Seniors’ Nett prizes all came down to a back nine countback off nett 70, with John Chapman (b9 35.5) just eclipsing Andy Osbourne (b9 36.5) and Mike Beddoes (b9 37.5).

The following weekend 38 gentlemen pairs played a more relaxed, but equally challenging, Foursome Medal for the Carter Cup.

Only 10 shots separated the first 26 pairs, with Andy Platt and Steve Forbes leading the way with a very creditable nett 68.5, until Darren Richards and Phil Clifford, last out in the morning, posted a magnificent nett 63.5, which, despite the afternoon pairs’ efforts, remained the winning score.

Steve Hewish and Neil Carmichael, last out in the afternoon, claimed best gross with 76 shots.

The Ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club played for the Taylor Trophy.

This was a medal competition and it was won by Suzan Patten, who came in with a nett 69, which resulted in a shot being taken off her handicap.

Three ladies scored nett 72, with Chris Bean taking second place on countback over Helen Gibbard, third, and Margaret Rylatt fourth.

Rebecca Ross was one shot behind on nett 73.

Bridget Holmes took the best gross with 87.

On Thursday the ladies played yet another friendly match at home against Waltham Windmill.

The honours were even at 2-2.

The play-off final of the Lacey Rosebowl - a pairs betterball match - was between Helen Gibbard and partner Sharman Scott and Sheilah Mitchell with Kim Robinson.

It was a closely-fought match until Helen and Sharman started to pull away and, by the 15th, they were dormy three.

A putt by their opposition on the 16th green just failed to drop and as the hole was halved, giving victory to Helen and Sharman.