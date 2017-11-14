Caistor Running Club on top form at Market Rasen 10k

Caistor Running Club were right in the mix at the Market Rasen 10k with some top performances, led by Andrew Reynolds.

A field of more than 200 runners lined up for Sunday’s race, but Reynolds was not to be headed, leading from gun to tape.

Rasen 10k EMN-171113-082635001

Reynolds clocked 37min 28secs, almost half-minute up on closest challenger Leigh Macdonald (Lincoln Wellington AC), while Steven Dowse completed the podium places in 38.36.

Helen Shillings gave the Caistor club more success as second woman home in a time of 46min 06secs, beaten only by Lincoln Wellington AC’s Judith Broadbent who was a clear winner in 43.17.

Christine Keyworth finished third in 47.25.

Title sponsor of the event was Lovelles Estate Agency, of Market Rasen, with the town’s Advocate Arms supplying £50 meal vouchers for the winners.

Celebrating second place was Helen Shillings (46:06) with fellow caistor Running Club's Frank Thomas

