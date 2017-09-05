Caistor pair earn bowls open day win

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club held their Annual Ladies’ Open Day at Caistor’s Brigg Road sports complex on Saturday.

The gentlemen of the club upheld the tradition of serving the food and washing up.

And, as always, they were efficient and carried out their duties with style, even if their aprons were a sight to see.

After a close final between a team from Kirton Lindsey (Shirley Churchill, Jane Wardle) and a Caistor team of Grace Hewson and Sandra Wood, the Caistor team won with eight points and a 32 shot difference.

Pictured are winners Grace Hewson and Sandra Wood with chairman David Wright.