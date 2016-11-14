Caistor karate trio land black belt honours

A pair of karate students have reached a milestone in their sport by earning the martial art’s coveted black belts.

A-Level students Ben and James Etchell, who attend the Phoenix Karate Club at Caistor Yarborough School, travelled with their senior instructor Gary Stout for their grading and came through the First Dan with flying colours.

Instructor and fourth dan black belt Gary Stout (centre) with James (left) and Ben Etchell EMN-161114-131519002

The club meets at the Caistor school on Thursday evenings from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Gary, a former British karate champion, also made the grade to become a fourth dan black belt.

Ben (17) and 16-year-old James are both pupils at Caistor Grammar School and have trained under Gary’s tutelage for about 10 years.

Gary, who teaches science at De Aston Academy, in Market Rasen, has been training for more than 30 years with Phoenix Karate Association, in Sheffield, run by former world heavyweight karate champion and European heavyweight kickboxing champion Ray Mackenzie.

The Caistor class is open to new students aged from age five upwards.