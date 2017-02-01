Caistor athlete selected for top triathlon squad

Caistor athlete Nick Martin has strengthened his hopes of an international call-up by joining an elite triathlon team.

Martin, winner of the Keyo Brigg Sprint Triathlon last year, has been selected to join the Scunthorpe-based Britcon Triathlon Race Team after answering an advert inviting applications for new team members.

Great Britain duathlon/triathlon squad member and self-employed fitness instructor Amy Grocock was also selected for a place.

An accomplished surfer and runner, Martin (23) recently switched to triathlons and has designs on representing Great Britain at the world championships.

The new-look team also consists of Steve Grocock, who previously raced the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii, three-time British age group champion and European duathlon gold medallist, and Howsham’s Steve Clark, the fastest British athlete at the 2016 Norwegian Norseman xtreme triathlon.

Clark said: “We are extremely pleased to add Amy and Nick to the fold and with their previous experience, can-do attitude and dedication we are now looking to take the team to the next level for 2017 and beyond.

“We have amassed a number of top accolades in a very short time and with the tremendous backing we receive from Britcon we can only go from strength to strength”.

Britcon chief executive Shaun Hunt said: “We are excited to welcome the newest members of the team Amy and Nick.

“With many of the races being televised it is always great for the people of Lincolnshire to be able to watch our local amateur sporting heroes compete in some of the most gruelling and prestigious sporting events across the world.”