Cadwell Park frustration for Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe

Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe had little time to rest when he returned from a gruelling Ulster GP as he headed straight to his local track, Cadwell Park.

He contested a round of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship at the Lincolnshire circuit, resulting in a 15th place finish.

Crowe went well at the Ulster GP and claimed four top-20 results.

He opened with a 16th place in the Dundrod Superbike race on Thursday, and went on to claim 18th in Saturday’s opener, the Superstock race, around the 7.4011-mile road circuit, the fastest in the world.

He then went into the day’s big race, the Ulster GP Superbike, where he took the Handtrans/John Chapman-supported BMW to 15th position.

He capped the day with the second Superbike race where Crowe recorded his best result with a fine 11th place.

“I had a good week at the Ulster and am pleased with my performance and results,” he said.

“It’s a very fast set of races and extremely competitive, but I finished all four races in the top 20 so I’m happy enough with that.”

At Cadwell, Crowe was running in the top 15 throughout free practice and qualifying and started the race from the fifth row in 15th after rain ended the qualifying session early and ruined his fast lap.

He didn’t get the good start he wanted and was soon down in 17th and unable to make much progress.

But in the closing stages he passed two riders and completed the 15-lap affair in 15th to pick up a championship point.

“It was a mixed weekend really,” added Crowe. “But not so bad considering I had only 25 laps on Pirelli tyres before we raced.

“On the upside I did my fastest lap ever on Pirelli tyres and was running eighth in free practice, but then we got a raw deal in qualifying due to rain mid-session.

“It left us with a bad grid position, and also took some vital extra laps away from us from finding a good set-up on the bike.

“We went into the race with some fairly big changes to the chassis and unfortunately we went in the wrong direction; we gained rear grip and lost the steering, and for Cadwell I would have preferred the opposite.

“Given a few more sessions we would have sorted the job and the story would be different.

“Again a big thanks to all my sponsors and crew who all help make it happen.”