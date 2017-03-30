British Superbikes: Rasen rider Jason O’Halloran looks to improve

After spending the winter back in Australia, Jason O’Halloran has returned to Market Rasen for another tilt at the British Superbike Championship.

Returning for another season to the Louth-based Honda Racing team, O’Halloran has been taking part in an extensive testing programme with the new Honda Fireblade in Spain.

The Australian is convinced the new Honda has the potential to be running at the front when the season gets under way at Donington Park this weekend.

Last year O’Halloran took a win at Snetterton, two seconds and four third places as well as a further 14 strong points finishes to end his season in a very creditable fifth place and will be keen to improve further in 2017.

The new Honda Fireblade is reported to be very fast with exceptional handling, and O’Halloran will be seeking some top results from the off and is looking forward to riding the new bike under race conditions.

He was at Donington Park last week for the official British Superbike test and photoshoot for the class of 2017.

But with strong winds and heavy rain for most of the day he only completed a few laps and spent most of his time in the truck on his exercise bike.

Hopefully the weather will be on its best behaviour for the coming weekend.

The provisional timetable is - Friday: free practice one 1pm; free practice two 4.15pm. Saturday: free practice three 10.50am; qualifying 4.02pm.

Sunday: morning warm-up 9.30am; race one (20 laps) 1.30pm; race two (20 laps) 4.30pm.

Both races will be live on British Eurosport 2.