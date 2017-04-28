British Superbikes: O’Halloran seeks further improvement

Jason O’Halloran heads to Oulton Park in Cheshire this weekend confident of strong results in round three of the MCE British Superbike Championship.

He recorded a fifth and seventh place finishes last time out at Brands Hatch which was a great improvement from his first round results and proof the intensive testing between races worked.

The Market Rasen-based Australian rider is seventh in the rider standings and will be seeking to move up into the top six who qualify for the end-of-season title shoot-out.

“The testing we have done has proved beneficial to us and we made some big steps forward at Brands Hatch, he said.

“I like Oulton Park and picked up some top five results there last year so am looking forward to racing there and making more progress towards the podium.

“After that we have a break to allow for the North West 200 races so we will take advantage of that to do some more testing.

“The team has worked really hard to get the bike working well and this will help us prepare for the next race.”

Provisional timetable –

Saturday: Free practice 11.15am; Free practice 3.45pm.

Sunday: Free practice noon; Qualifying 4.02pm.

Monday: Warm-up 9.30am; Race one 1.30pm; Race two 4.30pm.