British Superbikes: O’Halloran looks to pressure top five at Assen

Australian rider Jason O’Halloran travels to Europe for the penultimate round of the MCE British Superbike Championship at the Dutch circuit of Assen on Sunday.

The Market Rasen-based rider is lying sixth in the rider standings on 517 points which is 55 points off the lead.

But with 50 points up for grabs at Assen, plus a further 50 on offer at Brands Hatch, the show is certainly not over.

The O’Show is going all out for a couple of podiums at the Cathedral of Speed in order to move up the order and move closer to Leon Haslam who holds the series lead on 571 points.

He said: “I am looking forward to getting to Assen and making my way up the pack and hopefully scoring a few podiums.”

In last year’s two races he recorded a fifth and then a third place and a repeat of that would help his cause.

The Honda Racing Fireblade is going well, proved by O’Halloran’s team-mate Dan Linfoot at Oulton Park last time out when he won the second race.

The timetable: Friday – free practice 1 10.15am; free practice 2 3.15pm. Saturday – free practice 3 10am; qualifying 4.15pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.15am; race one 12.15pm; race two 4.30pm.