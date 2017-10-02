British Superbikes: O’Halloran endures tough weekend at Assen

Jason O’Halloran travelled to Europe for the penultimate round of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Assen, in the Netherlands, resulting in a 10th and 13th place finishes.

Rain disrupted Saturday’s three-stage qualifying session where the Market Rasen-based rider encountered rear grip problems and could only qualify in 15th place and a fifth row on the grid for race one.

And things didn’t work to his advantage as the Honda Racing Fireblade struggling with the fast pace, and by mid-race distance O’Halloran was having problems with rear grip.

The Australian rider was only able to register a 10th place in race one and a fourth row start for the second encounter.

He made a good start, but was caught up in traffic and by the end of lap one was down in 15th.

O’Halloran made progress, but was only able to complete the 18-lap affair in 13th which is not what he wanted or deserved.

“Well, we are coming away with 10th and 13th place in the two races which isn’t ideal for us,” he said.

“Unfortunately the crash on Friday in practice left us a little on the back foot in certain areas.

“During the races I was able to push on from the group I was in, but with the grip issues we experienced I wasn’t able to maintain the progress we made.”

He added: “All in All it has been a tough couple of races and a tough weekend from the crash onwards and it’s disappointing not to come away with more points.

“But we have got to keep our heads high, keep working and improving; we have some work to do going into the final round and I hope we can have a good end to the season.”

O’Halloran has three races to contest at Brands Hatch this weekend in the season finale and will be seeking a return to form.