British Superbikes: O’Halloran bids for grandstand finish

Jason O’Halloran warmed up for the final round of the British Superbikes Championship with a top four finish at Darley Moor last weekend.

The Honda Racing rider contested the annual Stars at Darley races on Sunday where he finished race one in fourth place and the second in third to record overall fourth place.

The Market Rasen-based Superbike racer completed his qualifying practice in third place, but was unable to build on that and held fourth place throughout the first 10-lap race.

Determined to move up the order, Jason started well in the second encounter and shot into the lead which he held until lap six of 10.

He dropped to second when race winner Richard Cooper took the lead and two laps later he was overtaken by Peter Hickman who went on to secure the overall win. This left Jason to bring the Honda home in a creditable third.

“I had a really enjoyable day at Darley Moor,” he said. “It is a great event and there was a massive crowd there to cheer us all on.

“I made a few mistakes in race one which reflected in my result.”

It is now back to the serious business of the British Superbike championship and the final round at Brands Hatch this weekend.

There are three races to contest, and although the Australian rider can’t win the series, with three good results he could finish in the top three.

Free practice on Friday is at 10.15am and 3.15pm with a final free session on Saturday at 9am.

The three-stage qualifying session takes place at 11.05am on Saturday to set the grid for the first 20-lap race at 3.45pm.

There is a short warm-up on Sunday at 10am ahead of race two at 1.15pm. The final race, which will determine the new champion, is at 4pm followed by the championship presentation.