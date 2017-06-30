British Superbikes: Market Rasen rider bidding for repeat win at Snetterton

After the long trek to Knockhill, in Scotland, Jason O’Halloran travels the shorter distance to Snetterton for round five of the MCE British Superbike championship this weekend.

The Market Rasen-based Australian rider recorded his first win in the championship at the Norfolk circuit last year, while his Honda Racing team-mate Dan Linfoot was a very close second.

He topped the time sheets in the official BSB test last month on the Honda Racing Fireblade and is hopeful of a repeat performance this time.

Free practice takes place on Friday at 10.55am and 3.55pm, and on Saturday at 10.40am ahead of the three-stage qualifying which starts at 4.02pm.

Sunday is race day and the riders take in a 15-minute warm up at 9.30am for final checks before the two 16-lap races at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.