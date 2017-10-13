British Superbikes: Market Rasen rider aims for best-ever finish

It’s the final countdown this weekend when Australian racer Jason O’Halloran heads to Brands Hatch for the final round of the MCE British Superbike Championship.

The Market Rasen-based rider currently holds sixth position on 526 points, but with three races and 75 points up for grabs at the Kent circuit, O’Halloran will be seeking as many of those as possible.

It is impossible for him to lift the trophy as he trails series leader Leon Haslam by 86 points, but he could easily finish his best-ever season in the championship in the top three.

Things didn’t go as well as he had hoped at Assen in the last round with the weather playing a big part in proceedings.

O’Halloran ended the weekend with 10th and 13th places at the Cathedral of Speed.

A crash in wet conditions didn’t help his cause as he struggled with rear grip aboard the Honda Racing Fireblade.

On his last visit to Brands Hatch earlier in the year O’Halloran completed both races in seventh place and he will be determined to better that in the season finale.

Timetable: Friday – free practice 10.15am; free Practice 3.15pm.

Saturday – free practice 9.35am; qualifying 12.15pm; race one 4pm (20 laps).

Sunday – warm-up 10.15am; race two 12.45pm (20 laps); race three 4pm (20 laps).