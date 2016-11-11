Brigg Hockey: Firsts return to top of Yorkshire Premier Division

Brigg Hockey Club men’s first team returned to the top of the Yorkshire Premier Division with a 7-1 thrashing of bottom side City of York.

The outstanding Kieron Woodcock put Brigg ahead early in the game after an open play move ended with his fierce smash past the visiting keeper.

Goals followed at regular intervals, coming from Jimmy Smith, Zac Meadows, Andrew Morris (2), and Andrew Reid before Woodcock completed the scoring with a reverse-stick shot.

Brigg were out of sight by half-time with a 5-0 lead, but the visitors did net a consolation in the second period when Brigg central defender Simon Dixon was penalised in the circle and the penalty was converted.

* Brigg Seconds were without a game after their planned trip to Worksop was put back until December, but the Third XI beat Doncaster Fifths 3-0 at Brumby Hall.

* Brigg ladies’ first team played out an exciting end-to-end game with Dewsbury Ladies at Brumby Hall, emerging as 5-4 winners.

The home side, captained this season by Jackie Balmer, played some enterprising hockey with goals coming from Alisha Hanson, Hattie Blades, Lois Haigh, Helena Palin and Corinne Maddy.

Brigg were 4-1 up at half-time, but Dewsbury got back into the match in the second half and the hosts were left hanging on a little at the end.

Hanson’s outstanding performance earned her the player-of-the-match award.

* Brigg Ladies’ Second XI lost 2-0 at Dronfield, while Brigg Ladies’ Thirds went down 3-0 against Epworth Seconds.