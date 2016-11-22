Brigg Hockey Club sharpshooters rout Leeds

Brigg Hockey Club men’s first team maintained their hot goalscoring streak with another big win at Brumby Hall Sports Ground.

They followed up a 9-0 home win a fortnight ago with a 6-0 win over Leeds in their latest Yorkshire Premier League match.

Goals were spread between Andy Dixon, Frank Cooper, Danny Clay, Andrew Morris and Kieron Woodcock.

Dixon’s first-half goal was the best of the match as his shot from the top of the circle capped a move involving Danny Clay and Harry Cadwallader.

Unfortunately Brigg could only draw their latest away encounter at Sheffield University/Bankers.

They dominated the early stages and led through a goal from Andrew Reid, but the home side gradually got into the game and equalised before half-time.

Bankers then took the lead at a short corner to make the score 2-1 in their favour before Dixon equalised late on for Brigg, hitting his shot into the bottom corner.

* Brigg men’s second team won at home 5-1 to Acomb from York and then lost 2-1 away to the University of Leeds first team.

Brigg Third XI enjoyed two high-scoring wins, beating Lindum 10-3 and then scored an unbelievable 19 goals against Leeds University Seconds who had travel problems and arrived with just eight players.

The students deserve credit for making the journey and playing the match.

Brigg men’s Fourth XI won 2-1 away at Chapeltown Thirds, but also lost 4-1 to Wakefield Seventh XI.

* Brigg ladies’ first team lost 4-0 at home to Adel, from Leeds, in the Division One of the Yorkshire Ladies’ League.

It was a brave effort from Brigg for whom Corinne Maddy starred in midfield.

The visiting side had real quality about them and Brigg had to accept they were well beaten in the end despite their efforts.

There was also defeat for Brigg ladies’ second team who lost away 7-1 to Hull Hawks, with Emma Harper-Smith scoring the consolation.