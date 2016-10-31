Brigg Hockey Club complete weekend clean sweep

It was a clean sweep for Brigg Hockey Club men’s teams on Saturday as all four sides won their Yorkshire League fixtures.

The First XI beat Sheffield Hallam 4-1 at Brumby Hall to remain in second place behind Leeds at the top of the Yorkshire Premier League table.

After both sides had early chances, Danny Clay put Brigg ahead, following up to score with a reverse-stick shot.

Andrew Morris soon made it two when he converted at the near post, but the visitors pulled one back before half-time following a short corner.

Brigg’s interval lead of 2-1 was a slender one, but a short corner routine early in the second period gave them a two-goal cushion again.

Skipper Harry Cadwallader converted from close quarters, the recipient of a handy deflection before Hallam staged a revival.

The visitors reduced the deficit to 3-2, but Brigg’s two-goal cushion was restored almost immediately when Andrew Morris scored his second of the match.

Colin Lattimor still had to make several good saves in the Brigg goal to protect the advantage as the hosts ran out winners.

Ryan Quibell won the man-of-the-match accolade following an impressive performance in centre midfield, while Nick Sharp threatened regularly on the flanks with his pace and stick skills.

* Brigg Seconds won 2-1 at Wakefield courtesy of goals from Ollie Reid and Adam Metcalfe,

* Brigg Third XI, meanwhile, defeated Hull University with Matthew Collingwood, Adam Storr and Freddie Fowler all on target, and the Fourths made it wins all-round with an easy 3-0 win at Chapeltown.

* Brigg Ladies were without games at the weekend because of the half-term break in the ladies’ leagues.